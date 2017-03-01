Ad Blocker Detected

These Photos Prove That Birth Is Beautiful, No Matter What

MARCH 1, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

These award-winning photos from the 2017 International Association of Professional Birth Photographers prove that childbirth is a beautiful and life-changing experience, no matter what the circumstances.

That said, it's also raw, messy, and very, very real! Nudity, bodily fluids, blood, and placentas (gasp!) are all to be expected. If that's not up your alley, you might want to sit this one out. But if you want to see the power, determination, and beauty of childbirth, you've come to the right place.

First place winner went to this photo of a mom in the front seat of a car. She's one tough cookie!

This mom, whose photo won best in the category of labor, is also clearly a warrior. As a wise midwife once told me, "Your body will take you to the limit of what you can handle, but never beyond."

Facebook / Kate Mathis Photography

