20 Tattoos That Have A Secret Hiding In Plain Sight -- They're All Disguising Birthmarks!

My sister was born with a large birthmark across her forehead, which made her pretty self-conscious as a kid.

Luckily for her, it faded away completely over the years, but I'm sure she would have found a way to conceal the pigment if she still had it. She likely would have used makeup as a cover-up, but these people found a much cooler way to feel happier about theirs.

Not only do these 20 tattoos hide birthmarks, but they impressively complement them as well.



1. Simple yet genius.

2. This woman's red spots blossomed into beautiful flowers thanks to her tattoo artist.

3. When you have a birthmark that resembles a cookie, there's no option better than the Cookie Monster.

4. "Woolly birthmark, this tattoo grows hair."

5. Mr. Potato Head looks right at home on this patch of skin.

6. This person's birthmark served as the perfect starting point for a life map.

Read More: Think Tattoos Are Ugly? Think Again. These Tats Will Have Your Jaw On The Floor.

7. From unwanted pigments to fearsome predator.

8. The birthmark scar only adds to the rose's beauty.

9. This transformation couldn't be any more seamless.

10. He went from being embarrassed about his birthmark to proudly displaying a stunning animal.

11. Something tells me this woman feels 100 times more confident now.

12. You wouldn't even know that this used to be a mole.

13. While her birthmark was pretty cool to start out with, it adds an amazing detail to the fish.

14. "I shall call it Mole Island."

15. This before and after is just incredible.

16. "Native Hawaiian flowers flowing into the islands themselves...the islands formed from his birthmark."

17. It's like this little patch was made to become a flower.

Read More: 105 People Who Will Make You Feel Much, Much Better About Your Own Life. OMG.

18. Now he can carry his favorite Pokémon with him wherever he goes!

19. Built-in shading!

20. Isn't this a beautiful work of art?

(via BoredPanda)

Which tattoo is your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share these awesome creations with others!