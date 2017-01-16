Ad Blocker Detected

20 Tattoos That Have A Secret Hiding In Plain Sight -- They're All Disguising Birthmarks!

JANUARY 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

My sister was born with a large birthmark across her forehead, which made her pretty self-conscious as a kid.

Luckily for her, it faded away completely over the years, but I'm sure she would have found a way to conceal the pigment if she still had it. She likely would have used makeup as a cover-up, but these people found a much cooler way to feel happier about theirs.

Not only do these 20 tattoos hide birthmarks, but they impressively complement them as well.

1. Simple yet genius.

Reddit / jh89th

2. This woman's red spots blossomed into beautiful flowers thanks to her tattoo artist.

Facebook / Jess Hannigan

3. When you have a birthmark that resembles a cookie, there's no option better than the Cookie Monster.

Facebook / Bryn Holman Tattooist 'hillbillyholman'

4. "Woolly birthmark, this tattoo grows hair."

Imgur / kaythanksbye

5. Mr. Potato Head looks right at home on this patch of skin.

Reddit / ewanavenger

6. This person's birthmark served as the perfect starting point for a life map.

Facebook / Solitary tattoo& lifestyle

7. From unwanted pigments to fearsome predator.

8. The birthmark scar only adds to the rose's beauty.

9. This transformation couldn't be any more seamless.

Facebook / Fallen Monk Tattoo

10. He went from being embarrassed about his birthmark to proudly displaying a stunning animal.

Facebook / Karl Sutton Tattooist

11. Something tells me this woman feels 100 times more confident now.

12. You wouldn't even know that this used to be a mole.

Facebook / GrayScale Tattoo

13. While her birthmark was pretty cool to start out with, it adds an amazing detail to the fish.

14. "I shall call it Mole Island."

15. This before and after is just incredible.

16. "Native Hawaiian flowers flowing into the islands themselves...the islands formed from his birthmark."

17. It's like this little patch was made to become a flower.

Facebook / Erin Sullins

18. Now he can carry his favorite Pokémon with him wherever he goes!

Reddit / throneofbob

19. Built-in shading!

Facebook / Skin Creations

20. Isn't this a beautiful work of art?

Facebook / Robert Sawyer

