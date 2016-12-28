Ad Blocker Detected

25 Of Your All-Time Favorite Foods Wrapped In Bite-Sized Packages

DECEMBER 28, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
CULTURE

If you're hosting a holiday party or a New Year's Eve celebration this year, grab some paper and a pen and get ready to plan your menu. These 25 bite-sized versions of your favorite foods are so tasty and adorable, you'll wonder why you never made them before!

Don't get me wrong, I love a good sit-down dinner, but that's not always feasible with a big get-together. Whether you're daunted by the thought of making enough turkey and ham for 20 people or simply don't have enough dinning rooms chairs, these bite-sized snacks are great alternatives.

Now guests can grab and go as they please and enjoy miniature versions of delicious foods that rarely appear as appetizers. Bon appétit!

Nothing says home cooking like <a href="http://www.chowhound.com/recipes/chicken-pot-pie-bites-30554" target="_blank">chicken pot pie bites</a>.

Chowhound

Read More: Get In The Festive Spirit With These 19 Red And Green Recipes

Making Reuben sandwiches for an entire party would be near impossible, but <a href="http://www.chowhound.com/recipes/reuben-potato-skins-29408" target="_blank">Reuben potato skins</a>? That's totally doable!

Chowhound

Step aside, Outback. These <a href="http://www.macheesmo.com/bite-sized-blooming-onions/" target="_blank">bite-sized blooming onions</a> are simply irresistible.

Macheesmo

Tostitos Scoops are the perfect serving size for these <a href="http://www.mybakingaddiction.com/bite-size-tacos/" target="_blank">mini tacos</a>.

My Baking Addiction

Don't forget to get some greens on the table with <a href="http://bevcooks.com/2012/01/roasted-brussels-sprouts-and-prosciutto-bites/" target="_blank">roasted Brussels sprouts and prosciutto bites</a>.

Bev Cooks

Or serve <a href="http://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/mini-grits-greens" target="_blank">grits and greens</a> on a tasting spoon.

My Recipes

No matter what the occasion, you can't go wrong with <a href="http://www.returntosundaysupper.com/2012/01/super-blt-bites-on-sourdough-with-tarragon-mayonnaise.html" target="_blank">BLT bites</a>.

Return To Sunday Supper

The same is true for these <a href="http://lickthebowlgood.blogspot.com/2010/07/annoying-habits.html" target="_blank">pepperoni pizza puffs</a>!

Lick The Bowl Good

I never would have thought to serve breakfast foods, but these <a href="http://www.kitchentravels.com/2010/05/miniature-eggs-benedict.html" target="_blank">tiny eggs Benedict bites</a> are little game-changers.

Kitchen Travels

<a href="http://www.kimscravings.com/2016/08/mini-chicken-waffle-sliders/" target="_blank">Pint-sized chicken and waffles</a> are Heaven in a bite. I need one of these in my mouth ASAP!

Kim's Cravings

If you'd like to serve something more glamorous, look no further than <a href="http://www.chowhound.com/recipes/smoked-salmon-with-caviar-on-cucumber-30550http://www.chowhound.com/recipes/smoked-salmon-with-caviar-on-cucumber-30550" target="_blank">smoked salmon with caviar on cucumber slices</a>.

Chowhound

These <a href="https://food52.com/recipes/2882-grilled-or-broiled-oysters-with-a-sriracha-lime-butter?affil=cj&amp;utm_campaign=Food52+Outdoor+Goods+Page&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_source=cj" target="_blank">grilled (or broiled) oysters with sriracha lime butter</a> pair nicely with a glass of bubbly champagne.

Food52

While we're on the seafood kick, don't forget <a href="http://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/mini-crab-cakes" target="_blank">mini crab cakes</a>!

Bon Appétit

Of course, you don't have to be fancy to throw a great party. I would gladly stuff my face with these <a href="https://mybricole.com/2012/03/11/balls-of-cheesy-goodness/" target="_blank">fried mozzarella balls</a>.

My Bricole

Same goes for these <a href="http://www.chowhound.com/recipes/indian-spiced-potato-tots-29272" target="_blank">Indian-spiced tater tots</a>! Save at least 50 for me, please.

Chowhound

<a href="http://www.spoonforkbacon.com/2012/01/panko-fried-pickle-chips/" target="_blank">Panko fried pickle chips</a> are a staple in my family and they never fail to delight guests.

Spoon Fork Bacon

When in doubt, just start wrapping things in bacon. From <a href="http://www.saveur.com/article/Recipes/Fondi-di-Carciofi" target="_blank">bacon-wrapped artichokes</a>....

Saveur

...to <a href="http://www.louloubiscuit.com/bacon-wrapped-dates/" target="_blank">bacon-wrapped dates and goat cheese</a>, you can't go wrong!

Lou Lou Biscuit

<a href="http://www.spoonforkbacon.com/2012/06/korean-style-cocktail-meatballs/" target="_blank">Korean-style cocktail meatballs</a> are about to become a classic in your house.

Spoon Fork Bacon

But, if you'd like to spice things up (pun intended), <a href="http://www.chowhound.com/recipes/lamb-meatballs-with-lemon-cumin-yogurt-13432" target="_blank">lamb meatballs with lemon-cumin yogurt</a> are just as delicious.

Chowhound

These <a href="http://www.yummymummykitchen.com/2011/11/sparkling-cranberry-brie-bites.html" target="_blank">sparkling cranberry brie bites</a> are almost too pretty to eat.

Yummy Mummy Kitchen

And you know everyone will want a picture of these <a href="http://www.food-lifebalance.com/2011/12/22/olive-penguins/" target="_blank">olive and cream cheese penguins</a> for their Instagram.

Food-Life Balance

Santa Claus crackers? Say no more! I'm sold.

Food-Life Balance

Keep the miniature theme alive when it's time for dessert with <a href="http://wincofoods.com/recipe/bite-sized-salted-caramel-cheesecakes/" target="_blank">bite-sized salted caramel cheesecakes</a>.

WinCo Foods

For a nightcap, serve <a href="http://www.sprinklebakes.com/2012/12/champagne-chantilly-shooters.html?m=1" target="_blank">champagne Chantilly shooters</a>! And there you have it, folks. Another successful party in the books.

Sprinkle Bakes

Read More: 20 Yummy Ways To Use All Those Candy Canes You Have Floating Around During Christmas

Be sure to share these delicious recipes with your friends and family -- especially if it's their turn to host!

