If you're hosting a holiday party or a New Year's Eve celebration this year, grab some paper and a pen and get ready to plan your menu. These 25 bite-sized versions of your favorite foods are so tasty and adorable, you'll wonder why you never made them before!

Don't get me wrong, I love a good sit-down dinner, but that's not always feasible with a big get-together. Whether you're daunted by the thought of making enough turkey and ham for 20 people or simply don't have enough dinning rooms chairs, these bite-sized snacks are great alternatives.

Now guests can grab and go as they please and enjoy miniature versions of delicious foods that rarely appear as appetizers. Bon appétit!

1. Nothing says home cooking like chicken pot pie bites.

Read More: Get In The Festive Spirit With These 19 Red And Green Recipes

2. Making Reuben sandwiches for an entire party would be near impossible, but Reuben potato skins? That's totally doable!

3. Step aside, Outback. These bite-sized blooming onions are simply irresistible.

4. Tostitos Scoops are the perfect serving size for these mini tacos.

5. Don't forget to get some greens on the table with roasted Brussels sprouts and prosciutto bites.

6. Or serve grits and greens on a tasting spoon.

7. No matter what the occasion, you can't go wrong with BLT bites.

8. The same is true for these pepperoni pizza puffs!

9. I never would have thought to serve breakfast foods, but these tiny eggs Benedict bites are little game-changers.

10. Pint-sized chicken and waffles are Heaven in a bite. I need one of these in my mouth ASAP!

11. If you'd like to serve something more glamorous, look no further than smoked salmon with caviar on cucumber slices.

12. These grilled (or broiled) oysters with sriracha lime butter pair nicely with a glass of bubbly champagne.

13. While we're on the seafood kick, don't forget mini crab cakes!

14. Of course, you don't have to be fancy to throw a great party. I would gladly stuff my face with these fried mozzarella balls.

15. Same goes for these Indian-spiced tater tots! Save at least 50 for me, please.

16. Panko fried pickle chips are a staple in my family and they never fail to delight guests.

17. When in doubt, just start wrapping things in bacon. From bacon-wrapped artichokes....

18. ...to bacon-wrapped dates and goat cheese, you can't go wrong!

19. Korean-style cocktail meatballs are about to become a classic in your house.

20. But, if you'd like to spice things up (pun intended), lamb meatballs with lemon-cumin yogurt are just as delicious.

21. These sparkling cranberry brie bites are almost too pretty to eat.

22. And you know everyone will want a picture of these olive and cream cheese penguins for their Instagram.

23. Santa Claus crackers? Say no more! I'm sold.

24. Keep the miniature theme alive when it's time for dessert with bite-sized salted caramel cheesecakes.

25. For a nightcap, serve champagne Chantilly shooters! And there you have it, folks. Another successful party in the books.

Read More: 20 Yummy Ways To Use All Those Candy Canes You Have Floating Around During Christmas

Be sure to share these delicious recipes with your friends and family -- especially if it's their turn to host!