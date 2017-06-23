Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

And This Is Exactly Why You Don't Stick Your Head In An Crocodile's Mouth

JUNE 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that nobody likes a show off. As it turns out, neither do crocodiles.

In a shocking video recorded in Thailand, a crocodile trainer taunts a full-grown crocodile while putting on a show for a group of just six people.

The man can be seen poking and prodding at the angry croc after sharing stories with his audience about previous injuries he’d acquired over the years. You would have thought that losing a finger from a nasty crocodile bite would be enough for him to hang his hat and leave the lifestyle behind, but nope!

“Oh let me just piss off this crocodile. It’s not like he’s dangerous or anything.”

“Oh let me just piss off this crocodile. It’s not like he’s dangerous or anything.”

Youtube / ViralHog

“You wanna see something incredibly cool and stupid? Of course you do!”

“You wanna see something incredibly cool and stupid? Of course you do!”

Youtube / ViralHog

Check out the nonsense in this video.

video-player-present

I think it's safe to say that this man finally learned his lesson and will be steering clear of crocodiles for the foreseeable future. Share this act of human idiocy to remind others that they're not so bad by comparison.

Trending Now

This Fisherman Was Proud Of His Catch Of The Day Until A Bald Eagle Ruined Everything

Trending Now

What This Brave Girl Said In Front Of Her Church Resulted In Them Cutting Her Off

Load another article