If history has taught us anything, it’s that nobody likes a show off. As it turns out, neither do crocodiles.
In a shocking video recorded in Thailand, a crocodile trainer taunts a full-grown crocodile while putting on a show for a group of just six people.
The man can be seen poking and prodding at the angry croc after sharing stories with his audience about previous injuries he’d acquired over the years. You would have thought that losing a finger from a nasty crocodile bite would be enough for him to hang his hat and leave the lifestyle behind, but nope!
“Oh let me just piss off this crocodile. It’s not like he’s dangerous or anything.”