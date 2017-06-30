This Absent-Minded Criminal Might Want To Give Up His Life Of Crime

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you thought the criminals in your favorite crime comedies were dumb, just wait until you get a load of this guy!

Surveillance footage just captured one of the most anti-climactic burglaries of all time. As the burglar, donning a black hoodie, prepares to rob a home, he can be seen checking the front door to see if it's unlocked. When that entry point proves unviable, the clueless burglar tries his best at breaking in through the garage windows.

After quite the struggle, our criminal pal is able to wedge open the window and slip inside.







But moments later, the man exits the garage empty handed, looking utterly defeated. Really, how dumb can you possibly be?







Rule number one of burglary: Always check your target for easy entry points....like garage doors that are totally open.

Well...humanity's always pretty disappointing. Be sure to share this moronic footage with anyone you know who would get a kick out of it.