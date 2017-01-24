In September 2016, Cindy Garcia received a voicemail from Addicott Elementary saying that her special-needs daughter was vomiting white chunks and starting to turn purple.

As soon as she arrived at the school, the California mom immediately smelled a strong odor of bleach coming from her 10-year-old. What the person who left the voicemail didn't mention was that somebody at the school had administered bleach through her daughter's feeding tube. Now Garcia is suing the Fresno Unified School District for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.



It isn't known who exactly gave her daughter bleach or how it happened, but Garcia says that the principal of the school, Katrina Pleshe, withheld the important detail until Garcia said that she was going to take her daughter to the hospital.

According to court documents, school officials didn't call 9-1-1, poison control, or any medical facility when they found out what had happened.

The fifth grader was reportedly aware that she had been given bleach, but unable to communicate it to others. In addition to getting aspiration pneumonia, a lung infection caused by inhaling vomit, she suffered permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach, and lungs.

The school is specifically for students with severe disabilities, and Garcia is blaming the district for hiring people who she thinks improperly stored feeding and cleaning supplies.

Garcia’s attorney, Bruce Fagel, filed a claim with the school district in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit, but the district denied the claim despite the evidence of misconduct.

The legal complaint that then followed states: “The conduct of the defendants was outrageous and was conduct so extreme, oppressive, malicious, despicable and fraudulent, and carried on by the defendants with a willful and conscious disregard for the rights and safety of others, that it went beyond all possible bounds of decency and such conduct is intolerable in a civilized community.”



(via MommyPage / The Fresno Bee)



The school district has about a month to file a response to the complaint in court.