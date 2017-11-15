These Two May Not Be Related, But The Cuties Act Like Brothers

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s often said that friends are the family you choose, and that’s exactly the case for these two adorable tiger cubs.

These babies were born on opposite sides of the country, but they have come together to be the brothers they never knew they needed. A three-month-old Bengal tiger was discovered wandering the U.S.-Mexico border when he was taken in by the San Diego Zoo. The cub was soon joined by a four-month-old Sumatran cub companion after his mother could no longer take care of him at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

And ever since they got to their new home in California, they have been inseparable!







They show their love for one another in the cutest ways possible.







Keep watching to learn more about these adorable tiger cubs that are taking the internet by storm.

As an only child, I can’t help but get jealous every time I cover an adorable family story, and it gets even worse when the family in question consists of adorable animals like these cuties!