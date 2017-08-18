These 15 Examples Of Everyday Camouflage Are Endlessly Entertaining

When I think of camouflage, I think of military or hunting gear.

There are also tons of animals that have adapted to blend into their surroundings. Usually, we're pretty content to stand out, but that doesn't always work out, either. The internet is full of examples of people and things that are unintentionally camouflaging themselves, and I can't get enough of these happy accidents. Here are 15 of the best.

1. It must be startling to check into a hotel and realize you're part of the decor.







2. I think the saying "you are what you eat" is applicable here.







3. He knows you can see right through him.







4. It looks like the floor is made of quicksand. She's sinking, someone save her!







5. That's one way to camouflage yourself from unwanted tasks at the office...







6. Soon, the pattern will take over their entire body.







7. If he covers his keys in this fabric, he can lose everything at once.







8. This is maybe not the best way to get people to buy a pair of shoes.







9. It took me FOREVER to figure out where the cell phone is in this picture. Can you spot it?







10. Sometimes, our similarities can bring us together.







11. Make sure you stay behind the yellow line!







12. This is perfect...until someone sits on you.







13. What are the chances of this happening? The floor decided to wear the same outfit.







14. Playing "find the pizza," my all-time favorite game.







15. It's hard out there for a bug, but they always find the craziest ways to adapt.







(via BoredPanda)

I love #2! Which one of these is your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comments.