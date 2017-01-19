"I am blessed. Better than blessed. Praise the Lord!"

You're going to be feeling blessed too after seeing this sweet little boy join Grandma for a praise and worship duet. Clearly, Demetrius has heard this song many times before, and he's become an expert at replicating the soulful croons from the comfort of his carseat. Look out world -- it won't be long until Demetrius is stunning us all on the radio!

This kid doesn't look like he's been walking or talking long but he can sing like a champ! His little voice is a blessing to anyone who hears it.

I could watch this cutie sing all day! Don't forget to share his precious song with your friends and family.