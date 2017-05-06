Children are known for being able to learn faster and better than adults do, which is why many parents encourage their kids to learn different languages or take up an instrument.

Unfortunately, I was not among the gifted youngsters in my elementary school who mastered their instruments. No matter how hard I tried, I could never make my violin playing sound like anything other than dying, screeching cats. This kid, on the other hand, is an absolute prodigy when it comes to the piano. He doesn't even need his eyes to play at all!

Lydian Nadhaswaram is an incredibly talented and passionate piano player, as you can clearly tell from the video below.

He could seriously put any adult to shame with the way he works his favorite instrument. I could honestly watch him play all day!

And it's not hard to figure out where his passion or talent come from when you see him playing with his family.

But he takes his skills to a whole new level when he puts a blindfold on. You really have to see it to believe it!

It would definitely be a huge understatement to say that this kid is going places! Be sure to treat the ears of everyone you know by sharing this little Mozart's amazing videos with them!