She Wore Heels For A Night On The Town...Later, Her Lower Leg Had To Be Amputated

Before you slip into a pair of high heels for a holiday party, you should read this woman's story. After a night of dancing in December 2008, Lorraine Burnett, now 37, got a blister that wouldn't heal. Eventually, her lower leg had to be amputated.

Burnett suffers from Type 2 diabetes, which often causes poor circulation, particularly in the feet. However, when she put on a pair of five-inch stilettos for a Christmas pub crawl in 2008, she didn't think twice. The mother of one loved to dance, especially in high heels.

Burnett boogied the night away until 2 a.m. Upon arriving home, she noticed that her heels had given her a painful blister. As time passed, it refused to heal.

For two years, doctors tried to treat Burnett's blister with a combination of antibiotics, cleaning, and removal of infected skin. Eventually, it became so painful that she could hardly walk. In 2010, she underwent a five-hour surgery to amputate her lower leg.

Burnett told Daily Mail, "It breaks my heart to think my five-inch heels cost me my leg. I'd gone from someone who liked to go out all the time -- a real party girl who enjoyed the good life -- to pretty much completely housebound."

No shoes are worth the suffering that Burnett has faced. In addition to her physical pain, she lost her job, and she and her ten-year-old daughter had to move in with family members. She also frequently gets infections around the amputation site, and has even had to be put into a medically induced coma due to her pain.

All that said, Burnett is a fighter. These days, she's dreaming of when she'll be able to afford a prosthetic leg. The reason? She hopes to dance again.

(via Daily Mail)

If you'd like to contribute to Burnett's GoFundMe campaign, click here. And be sure to share this with your friends and family, especially those who suffer from diabetes.