She Wore Heels For A Night On The Town...Later, Her Lower Leg Had To Be Amputated

Before you slip into a pair of high heels for a holiday party, you should read this woman's story. After a night of dancing in December 2008, Lorraine Burnett, now 37, got a blister that wouldn't heal. Eventually, her lower leg had to be amputated.
Burnett suffers from Type 2 diabetes, which often causes poor circulation, particularly in the feet. However, when she put on a pair of five-inch stilettos for a Christmas pub crawl in 2008, she didn't think twice. The mother of one loved to dance, especially in high heels.
Burnett boogied the night away until 2 a.m. Upon arriving home, she noticed that her heels had given her a painful blister. As time passed, it refused to heal.
For two years, doctors tried to treat Burnett's blister with a combination of antibiotics, cleaning, and removal of infected skin. Eventually, it became so painful that she could hardly walk. In 2010, she underwent a five-hour surgery to amputate her lower leg.
Burnett told Daily Mail, "It breaks my heart to think my five-inch heels cost me my leg. I'd gone from someone who liked to go out all the time -- a real party girl who enjoyed the good life -- to pretty much completely housebound."
No shoes are worth the suffering that Burnett has faced. In addition to her physical pain, she lost her job, and she and her ten-year-old daughter had to move in with family members. She also frequently gets infections around the amputation site, and has even had to be put into a medically induced coma due to her pain.
Read More: She’s Hiking The Appalachian Trail Which Is Cool, But She’s Also A Paraplegic
All that said, Burnett is a fighter. These days, she's dreaming of when she'll be able to afford a prosthetic leg. The reason? She hopes to dance again.
(via Daily Mail)