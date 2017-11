Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the best fall activities is pumpkin carving.

It's a great way to do something as a family and express creativity. I love seeing all of the pumpkin creations on people's doorsteps.

Kids especially love to participate in activities like this this time of year, but one mom has found a new way to traumatize her kids for life by turning pumpkin carving into more of a trick than a treat.

Watch her convince her kids the "blood" gushing from the pumpkin is an actual injury. I feel so sorry for her kids...

What do you think? Is this just a harmless prank? Would you try it at your house? Let us know in the comments.