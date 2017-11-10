Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Guy's Excuse For Cops Finding A Dead Body In His House Will Make You Wince

NOVEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

The world can be a pretty scary place sometimes, but you never think it's one of your family members who will go off the deep end.

One mom was so disturbed by a smell coming from her son's room that she called the police. Della Rosalie Wright escorted the police to her son's room, and he came out naked and sweating, claiming that the smell was due to a rat and dog feces. What they found instead was a mutilated body.

Jerome Ernest Wright has been charged with abusing a dead human body after their investigation revealed that the body in question was Deanna Clendinen, Wright's girlfriend. She had lacerations and some of her internal organs were removed.

Jerome Ernest Wright has been charged with abusing a dead human body after their investigation revealed that the body in question was Deanna Clendinen, Wright's girlfriend. She had lacerations and some of her internal organs were removed.

Screenshot Miami Herald

It's unclear if Wright murdered her or if she died by other means. Further, Wright is clearly very disturbed, telling police that it wasn't a real body, rather it was a blow up doll with "human flesh." Learn more about this disturbing case below.

Miami Herald

Here's hoping police sort this out as soon as possible, and that this man receives an appropriate punishment for what he's done.

Trending Now

All Of This Artist's Beautiful Paper Creations Started Out As Pages In Old Books

Trending Now

Someone Stole All The Candy From This Bowl, So One Trick-Or-Treater Did The Cutest Thing

Load another article