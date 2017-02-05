If you've ever been to a Chinese restaurant in the U.S., you probably have seen the Chinese zodiac.
The Chinese zodiac runs on a 12-year cycle, with an animal representing each year. Roosters, bunnies, and snakes are all represented. (I was born in the year of the sheep!)
Artwork involving these animals can be found in many places in China, but there's a dying art called sugar blowing that puts them front and center.
Watch as this elderly man takes a lump of sugar and creates animals from the Chinese zodiac. Wow!video-player-present
(via Atlas Obscura)
