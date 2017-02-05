Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If you've ever been to a Chinese restaurant in the U.S., you probably have seen the Chinese zodiac.

The Chinese zodiac runs on a 12-year cycle, with an animal representing each year. Roosters, bunnies, and snakes are all represented. (I was born in the year of the sheep!)

Artwork involving these animals can be found in many places in China, but there's a dying art called sugar blowing that puts them front and center.

Watch as this elderly man takes a lump of sugar and creates animals from the Chinese zodiac. Wow!

I say we fight to keep this art alive! I'd love to learn how to make sugar animals. Share these amazing creations with all the artists you know.