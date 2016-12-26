Many Believe This Video Shows A Spaceship Being Beamed Up Into The Sky

Though most people consider alien spaceships to only exist in science fiction, some think that this recent footage is proof that UFOs are real.
Filmed in an unknown location, the video shows what appears to be a bright blue beam of light floating up behind clouds in the sky. Skeptics say that this is either a hoax or simply a lightning bolt captured on camera, while believers argue that it's not of this world.
What do you think?
Personally, I think it might just be a lightning bolt moving in slow motion -- but you never know. Share this with your friends and family to see what they make of it.