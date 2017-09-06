Ad Blocker Detected

This Rescued Blue Jay Visits His Hero Every Day, But That's Not Even The Best Part

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
There's all kinds of conflicting advice out there about how to handle an injured bird.

When Dina Thiessen found a blue jay abandoned at the base of a tree, she got in touch with a wildlife rescue, who told her to let the baby stay put and hope its mom would come back. When that didn't happen, though, they told her it was time for action.

This isn't your ordinary rescue story, however. Dina may have saved the blue jay, but little did she know just how important he was about to become.

Dina brought the bird, who she named Gracie, into her home. He was kept on a screened-in porch to help him stay used to the outdoors.

He grew, and Dina taught Gracie how to forage for bugs and berries.

At first, Gracie didn't want to leave. Eventually, however, he flew off to start his life in the wild. That didn't mean he was gone, though.

For two and a half years, Gracie has come back to visit every day. When Dina was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, he continued to show up, sitting with her in her time of need.

Whether he's just looking for food or truly bonded to this family, his presence was a constant source of comfort for Dina in her time of need.

Learn more about this real-life Snow White bond in the video below.

(via The Dodo)

Disney: get this bird a movie pronto! If you want to follow along with Gracie and Dina's adventures, you can find them on Instagram.

