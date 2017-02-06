They Didn't Think Much Of This Dot Of Light In The Sky, But Then It Transformed

On January 23, Ethan Hodge was hanging out with a friend in Bristol, England, when the two saw a strange, flickering light in the night sky.

They thought it was just a star at first, but then it disappeared and changed into something resembling a blue ring. "I've never seen anything like it. It was flashing and whizzing about," Hodge said.

"One minute there was nothing there and the next this object was flashing blue, green, yellow, red and spinning around...I don't know what it was but I do believe there are other things out there," his friend added.

Some have called the event a UFO sighting. What do you think?

(via Daily Mail)

