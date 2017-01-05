There's an entire wacky world of sports out there just waiting to be explored.
While mainstream sports like football and basketball take up a majority of the media's attention, a slew of unique sports are managing to slowly make a name for themselves. By the time I graduated college, for example, my university had competitive ultimate Frisbee, which was unheard of just a few years ago. But out of all of the weird sports I've seen, I've never come across one quite like this.
Bo-taoshi is a game played by children and adults alike in Japan. It's a mix of capture the flag and rugby, with just a bit of gymnastics thrown in for good measure. It consists of two 75-player teams, and the goal is to protect your team's "ninja," who must stay atop a pole while members of the opposing team try to knock your pole down to a 30-degree angle.
Words can't really do this bizarre sport justice. Watch for yourself:
Read More: I Don't Care If You Like Golf Or Not. This. Is. INSANE.