Quick-Thinking Boaters Do Something Cool To Stop What Could've Become A Disaster

AUGUST 6, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While boating along the South Thompson Rover, Koyne Watson and Tasha Hunt took notice of a brush fire.

As the flames continued engulfing dry grass in the area, the couple alerted the authorities before deciding on a creative way they could fan the flames while waiting for help to arrive. Heading towards the inferno, the couple made several passes by the flames in hopes of splashing enough water to contain them. After nearly eight attempts, they were able to put a damper on things, but their boat's engine overheated so that'll cost them a pretty penny.

As a result of their quick thinking, the jet boat’s engine overheated in the process.

(via Daily Mail)

It wasn’t long before fire crews arrived on scene and were able to successfully extinguish the blaze. Thanks to these quick-acting people, a potential crisis was averted!

