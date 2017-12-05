Ad Blocker Detected

This Dog Was Lost When Her BFF Got Adopted. Then Fate Intervened In An Amazing Way.

DECEMBER 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When two dogs are bonded, being separated can cause them intense emotional stress. That's why for these pairs, shelters do their best to find a family who's able and willing to adopt them together.

Unfortunately, this doesn't always work out, ending in the two being adopted into different homes. Such was the case for best friends Abby and Otto, two strays living together on the streets until they were both brought into the Adams County Pet Rescue in Washington. While they were initially separated and later went home with different families, their amazing story didn't end there.

A few years ago, Alycia and Rebecca from Animal House TV were out filming an episode in a neighborhood frequented by many stray dogs. One in particular caught their eye, but they weren't able to catch her.

YouTube / Animal Time TV

YouTube / Animal Time TV

YouTube / Animal Time TV

YouTube / Animal Time TV

YouTube / Animal Time TV

YouTube / Animal Time TV

Learn more about Abby and Otto's story below, and witness the incredible moment they were finally brought back together.

Things really couldn't have worked out better for these adorable friends. If you want to see how they're doing now in their new home, be sure to check out their Facebook page.

