Professor's Bonus Question Stumps Students, But One Has An Amazing Answer

We've all heard the phrase "when Hell freezes over" to describe something that's unlikely to happen.

Hell, in our societal understanding, is a place of much suffering, fire, and brimstone. The image of Hell actually freezing over is a provocative one, even if we don't think about it literally too often. Leave it to scientists to take everything literally, though!

One professor took that phrase to a whole new theoretical level when he added a bonus question to his engineering midterm asking about the scientific nature of Hell. Board of Wisdom user AA shared the story.

"Bonus Question: Is Hell exothermic (gives off heat) or Endothermic (absorbs heat)?"

Most of the students wrote about their beliefs using Boyle's Law which states that gas cools off when it expands and heats when it is compressed. One student, however, had a different approach.

"First, we need to know how the mass of Hell is changing in time. So we need to know the rate that souls are moving into Hell and the rate they are leaving. I think that we can safely assume that once a soul gets to Hell, it will not leave. Therefore, no souls are leaving. As for how many souls are entering Hell, let us look at the different religions that exist in the world today. Some of these religions state that if you are not a member of their religion, you will go to Hell. Since there are more than one of these religions and since people do not belong to more than one religion, we can project that all souls go to Hell. With birth and death rates as they are, we can expect the number of souls in Hell to increase exponentially.

Now, we look at the rate of change of the volume in Hell because Boyle's Law states that in order for the temperature and pressure in Hell to stay the same, the volume of Hell has to expand as souls are added. This gives two possibilities:

1. If Hell is expanding at a slower rate than the rate at which souls enter Hell, then the temperature and pressure in Hell will increase until all Hell breaks loose.

2. Of course, if Hell is expanding at a rate faster than the increase of souls in Hell, then the temperature and pressure will drop until Hell freezes over.

So which is it?"

"If we accept the postulate given to me by Teresa Banyan during my Freshman year, 'that it will be a cold day in Hell before I sleep with you,' and take into account the fact that I still have not succeeded in having sexual relations with her, then #2 cannot be true, and thus I am sure that Hell is exothermic and will not freeze."

This student was the only one to get an A and is definitely going places.