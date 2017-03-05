Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Kids are always looking for that next great at-home craft that they can take with them to school and show off for all their teachers and friends.

For many, the latest trend is a homemade slime recipe that acts very much like a mix of Play-Doh and Silly Putty. But as recipes for the plaything are swarming the internet and our news feeds, one ingredient is making some parents think twice before allowing their kid to make a slimy mess in their own homes.

A majority of the homemade slime recipes contain Borax, a common household cleaning product which has also been used as a pesticide.

Read More: These Crazy Home Remedies Recommended By Grandparents Totally Work!

Borax is a naturally occurring mineral composition made up of sodium, boron, oxygen, and water.

Unfortunately, Borax is not considered a “green” cleaning ingredient and has been banned by the FDA for its toxicity and potential health risks when used in foods as a natural additive.







Borax can put pregnancy and fertility at risk, according to the European Chemicals Agency. It can also cause severe eye irritation.

Some schools and health experts have tried to steer parents clear of the homemade slime, fearing it could send kiddos to the hospital.

If ingested, the slime could prove toxic and may even lead to seizures.







If your little ones just can't get enough of the trend, however, you can check out this non-toxic slime recipe!

video-player-present

(via Kidspot)

Read More: If Your Baby Is Crying For No Reason, Take Off Their Socks And Look At Their Toes

Share this Borax warning with the parents in your life to remind them that not everything you see online is safe for kids.