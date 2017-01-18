Could you live for a month knowing that a parasitic maggot was buried in your scalp? This guy did, and as if that's not disturbing enough, just wait until you watch as it's pulled out!

Simon James was traveling in Panama when a botfly maggot took up residence in his scalp. While anyone's gut reaction would say to pull it out immediately, he had to wait a month for it to grow large enough to be removed with tweezers. And grow it did! As far as souvenirs go, this has to be one of the worst.

If you're eating anything, put it down. Even though I knew what was about to happen, nothing could have prepared me for the size of that thing.

