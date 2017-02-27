Parents Were Shocked When A Teacher Showed Them How Two Students Were Punished

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It should come as no surprise that when it comes to children, not every day is going to be a good day on the behavioral front.

But no matter what kind of trouble our kiddos get into, we expect teachers to discipline them in a way that's safe and productive. That's why it comes as no surprise that when parents in Thailand found out how these two little girls were treated by teachers, they were totally up in arms.

A school in Surin, Thailand, is facing heavy criticism from parents as well as educators after photos of two small children bound and blindfolded made their way online.







While neither the students nor the teachers have been publicly identified, it has been revealed that the two teachers in question performed the disciplinary actions in front of shocked classmates after the girls allegedly ripped up paper in class.







The girls can be seen blindfolded and with their hands bound with tape.







Rather than taking the side off the students, the school and its headmaster are siding with the teachers, stating that the blindfolding and binding of children is an excellent way to teach them how to concentrate.







After one of the girl’s fathers complained and got the authorities involved, the teachers were ordered to pay compensation. Police have also launched an investigation into the school and its practices.







The teachers have yet to be charged but are currently seeking transfers to other school districts. Share this post if you think they should never be allowed to teach children again!