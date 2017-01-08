If You're In A Bad Mood, This Cute Pug Video Is What You Need To See

I've been a little grumpy the last few days. Little did I know that all I needed to cheer up was a teeny-tiny pug wearing a bow tie!

If you're anything like me, snapping back to reality after the holidays is always hard. Suddenly, all the food, family, and fun is replaced with a big, fat dose of reality. Exercising? Eating healthy? Cleaning the house? Take me back to December, please.

Luckily, this little guy came around right when we needed him most. Of all the little pups in the world, he just might be the teeniest...and he has a bow tie to boot!

It's impossible not to smile as this tiny pug explores his world. Don't worry, little fella, you'll grow into that bow tie one day!

So much small! So much cute! Be sure to share this video with the dog lovers you know, as well as anyone who has the winter blues.

