Brother Exacts Hilarious Revenge This Christmas To One-Up His Sister's Awful Gift Last Year

Siblings can do some pretty awful and hilarious things to one another.

When you have brothers and sisters, pranks are just sometimes part of the deal. The one thing people forget, though, is that if you pull a prank on someone, you have to be prepared to deal with the consequences. You might even find yourself in a bit of a prank war, whether you're ready for it or not.

One man's sister decided to give him a gag gift for Christmas last year, and just when she wasn't expecting it, he took some insane, glorious revenge. Here's how it all went down.

Last year for Christmas she gave him a candy bar, but it was wrapped in an entire roll of packing tape. It was difficult and frustrating to open, and her brother stewed about it to come up with the perfect retaliation this year.







He started with a bowling ball. His wife was in on the prank, and she found it at a thrift store and thought it was the perfect thing to begin this project. He stuffed some money and a note into one of the holes before filling the others with decoy notes.







Then came the saran wrap. But really, that was just to protect the ball from what came next...







Slippery shortening was applied to the ball and layers upon layers of saran wrap, then shortening, then saran wrap were applied.







It was squishy to the touch and basically impossible to open. But this guy wasn't done yet, not by a long shot.







Next came the duct tape. Four entire rolls of it to be exact.







They even put the last of it sticky side out to really drive home the point. You can tell both he and his wife are thrilled with what they've accomplished.







Still, they were considerate enough to wrap it in a shirt so the sister could wear something that wouldn't ruin her clothes with the shortening. He said he'd warn her to do that part in a tub or outside to keep everything clean.







That's still not all, though! He drilled 83 holes into the top of a plastic container before placing the "gift" inside and concealing it with tissue paper.







Then he ziptied each hole in such a way that cutting them off would be almost impossible. Still not done, yet, though!







That box went inside another box...







...Which was then locked with four combination locks. But how would his sister be able to get the combinations?







He decided to number the locks 1-4 and use riddles to lead her to the combinations, writing, "My whole family is Mormon and I'm a huge history geek. I thought it would be cool to code the riddles in the Deseret Alphabet, which is English with a phonetic alphabet that the Mormons developed in the 1850's."







The slips with the combinations were in the piano, a coin jar, an egg carton, and the silverware drawer. And with that, the revenge was complete.







He planned to film the whole thing, but still no word on how his sister reacted to getting this "gift." If you want to see even more of this crazy process or keep an eye out for updates, check out the full post here.







I don't know about you, but this seems like it went a little far compared to what she did. It'll be crazy to see how she tries to one-up him next year! What do you think about this prank? Sound off in the comments!