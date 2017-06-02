She Was Sad That Her Sister Couldn't Come To Graduation. Then She Opened This Box.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Tami Norton hadn’t seen her sister Brittany since Christmas 2016.

And with her high school graduation fast approaching, Tami was devastated when she discovered that her sister who lived in Arizona would be unable to go to the ceremony. In an attempt to make Tami's graduation dreams come true, her dad, Tim, arranged it so that Brittany could in fact go to both events. Just before graduation, Tami was caught off guard when a giant wrapped box appeared outside her home.

What she found when she tore into it made her entire day!

This father truly is the world’s best dad for what he did to reunite his daughters. Share this heartwarming story if you're missing someone this graduation season!