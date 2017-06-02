Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Was Sad That Her Sister Couldn't Come To Graduation. Then She Opened This Box.

JUNE 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Tami Norton hadn’t seen her sister Brittany since Christmas 2016.

And with her high school graduation fast approaching, Tami was devastated when she discovered that her sister who lived in Arizona would be unable to go to the ceremony. In an attempt to make Tami's graduation dreams come true, her dad, Tim, arranged it so that Brittany could in fact go to both events. Just before graduation, Tami was caught off guard when a giant wrapped box appeared outside her home.

What she found when she tore into it made her entire day!

video-player-present

Read More: You'll Be So Inspired When You Hear This Harvard Graduate's Amazing Story

This father truly is the world’s best dad for what he did to reunite his daughters. Share this heartwarming story if you're missing someone this graduation season!

Trending Now

A Fight Broke Out At School But Students Realized Too Late That One Girl Had A Knife

Trending Now

Does This New Toy Craze Actually Have Something To It? Some Psychologists Say Yes

Load another article