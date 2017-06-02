She Was Sad That Her Sister Couldn't Come To Graduation. Then She Opened This Box.

Tami Norton hadn’t seen her sister Brittany since Christmas 2016.
And with her high school graduation fast approaching, Tami was devastated when she discovered that her sister who lived in Arizona would be unable to go to the ceremony. In an attempt to make Tami's graduation dreams come true, her dad, Tim, arranged it so that Brittany could in fact go to both events. Just before graduation, Tami was caught off guard when a giant wrapped box appeared outside her home.
What she found when she tore into it made her entire day!video-player-present
Read More: You'll Be So Inspired When You Hear This Harvard Graduate's Amazing Story