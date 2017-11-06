Here's The Funny Thing That Happens When You Try To Keep Baby Pandas In Boxes

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Awaiting their entry into their new outdoor habitat, these seven pandas tried their best to think outside the box.

The giant panda cubs were housed inside a series of large totes as they awaited their release at the Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wenchuan County, China. The cuddly creatures can be seen wiggling about as they try their best to free themselves from their open containers. At one point the cubs look to one another for help, but nothing seems to work for them.

After more than a minute of trying to escape, only one of the adorable pandas manages to climb out.

(via Daily Mail)

These tiny pandas are too cute for their own good. I wouldn’t mind having all seven panda boxes sent directly to my house ASAP!