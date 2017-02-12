Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I'm super sleepy, it takes a whole lot to keep me from passing out right where I'm standing.

I'm just one of those people who can sleep anywhere. For others, nighttime rituals are necessary to prepare their minds and bodies to rest. It's not just people who need that added comfort, either.

One amused owner filmed her boxer stubbornly refusing to go to bed without her. He's totally confused about why they're not following their bedtime routine, and it's 100 percent adorable.

Watch as he makes his displeasure known by howling. So cute!

video-player-present

That's one persistent pup. Hopefully he was able to get some rest!