Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Old Woman Didn't Understand English. What A Boy Did To Her Is So Disgusting.

MAY 31, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On May 20, an 80-year-old woman was cleaning up her front yard in Brooklyn, New York, when a 12-year-old boy punched her in the face.

The boy had initially approached her and started speaking, but because she doesn't speak English fluently, she didn't understand what he was trying to say. That's when he struck her and gave her a black eye. Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident.

Not even a week before, the woman had been cleaning in front of her home when the preteen attacked her with a metal rod and hit her in the head.

Not even a week before, the woman had been cleaning in front of her home when the preteen attacked her with a metal rod and hit her in the head.

Screenshot / CBS New York

Read More: The Reason Why Everyone On This Street Rushed To A Car Is Truly Horrifying

Another time, he tried setting fire to the coat she was wearing with a lighter.

Another time, he tried setting fire to the coat she was wearing with a lighter.

Screenshot / CBS New York

The boy had also been caught on surveillance cameras stealing from a tip jar at a nearby Chinese restaurant. Police finally arrested him on May 24 and recognized him for being involved in two gunpoint robberies last year.

The boy had also been caught on surveillance cameras stealing from a tip jar at a nearby Chinese restaurant. Police finally arrested him on May 24 and recognized him for being involved in two gunpoint robberies last year.

Screenshot / CBS New York

For more about this story, watch the video below.

video-player-present

(via MommyPage and CBS New York)

It isn't clear yet what the boy is being charged with, but I sincerely hope he also gets some help to deal with his anger issues. Share if you're shocked that a 12-year-old is capable of these crimes.

Trending Now

Naughty Panda Squeezes His Way To Freedom When It Thinks The Humans Aren't Looking

Trending Now

Karma Caught Up To This Reckless Driver When The Mom They Angered Saw Them Crash

Load another article