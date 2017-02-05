Ad Blocker Detected

This Is Why Every Parent Should Know Basic CPR And Choke Training

FEBRUARY 5, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
Would you know what to do if your child choked? Luckily for this little boy, his cowboy father didn't hesitate when he saw his son choking on a snack.

A few months ago, I choked on a carrot. At first I thought it was no big deal, but it soon became clear that it was lodged in my throat. In just seconds, my vision started to blur and I knew I would soon be losing consciousness. Just like the dad in this video, my husband began to smack my back. He saved my life, but once the incident was over, I admitted that I wouldn't have known what to do if I'd been in his shoes.

As you'll see, choking happens in an instant. This young boy was just walking around a boat trade show in Houston, Texas, when he choked on a snack. If it hadn't been for his quick-thinking dad, the bothersome snack could have killed him.

This dad was no doubt panicking on the inside, but he didn't let it show. Confidently, he grabs his choking son and does exactly what needs to be done.

According to the American Red Cross, this dad did everything right. If a person is choking, you should:

  • Ask someone to call 9-1-1.
  • Bend them over and apply five blows to their back with the heel of your hand.
  • Wrap your arms around with them your fists in the middle of their abdomen and give five thrusts.
  • Repeat until the object is dislodged and they begin to cough.

