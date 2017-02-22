If you found a $20 bill on the ground, what would you do?

Most of us would probably glance around for its owner, but if one couldn't be found, we'd just chalk it up to a lucky day. When seven-year-old Griffin Steele saw a 20 covered in red dye at a gas station, he went into detective mode instead. He knew the bill seemed odd, and after he walked up to a nearby trash can, he found that it was full of similar bills. He and his dad called the police...and found themselves in the middle of a huge investigation.

Griffin simply wanted to do the right thing, and the police, who were looking into a bank robbery, say that his actions were very helpful. Learn more about the boy's heroism in the video below.

The suspect, Brian Humphries Jr., is still on the loose, but Griffin provided the police with useful clues. Hopefully, the man will be apprehended soon.

