Letter From Boy To His Late Father Found In A Field, And It Will Have You In Tears

There are times we all wish we could communicate with those we've lost.

It's painful to not be able to talk with loved ones who have died, and some find it comforting to write letters to deceased relatives. When Stuart McColl found a Christmas letter, he never could have expected how emotional it would be. Written from a son in foster care to his deceased father, the letter talks about the boy's dreams and his Christmas wish list.

The letter, covered in hearts, was found tied to a balloon in an abandoned field.

The letter reads:

"Hi Dad, just writing you a letter to tell you I'm missing you and tell you news!

I'm sure you know I'm in foster care 'cause mom is sick and my ear is blocked from Monday.

Tomorrow we're leaving.

I really miss school and you. I know are up in heaven but are you safe?

Oh yeah, before I go here's my dream and xmas list.

My dream is for you my daddy to put under my pillow that you wrote.

My xmas list: boots/studs, Astros, rebounder net, new Premier League ball, Real Madrid kit

Bye Daddy, I love you."

(via Mirror)

McColl hopes that the attention the letter is getting will help him find the writer. Even though he can't bring the boy's father back, McColl wants to fulfill his Christmas list. Share this story to help find him!

If you might know who wrote the letter please email editorial@dunfermlinepress.co.uk.