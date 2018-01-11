Ad Blocker Detected

Woman Shares Odd Yet Sweet Way Her Boyfriend Cheered Her Up On A Bad Depression Day

JANUARY 11, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Clinical depression affects people in different ways. Many sufferers say it's impossible for them to feel much of anything. Others describe a persistent feeling of hopelessness and despair.

Either way, one thing rings true for everyone diagnosed with the disorder -- at times, it's absolutely crippling, and there's nothing anyone can say or do to make it better. That's why it takes a special person to accept and understand these things about their partner and still be there for them in ways that help, even if only a little.

Imgur user RoastedIguana is clinically depressed herself, and recently had a really bad day in which she couldn't bring herself to leave her bed, even for a quick trip to the bathroom. While it must be very difficult for her boyfriend to see her that way, his silly response couldn't have been better.

Scroll down and read all about how her boyfriend's growing pile of objects managed to make her laugh at a time when it seemed impossible for her to crack a smile.

This guy definitely sounds like a keeper. For more information about what you can do to help a loved one with depression, click here.

