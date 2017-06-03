This Thing Plagues So Many People...And It Makes Human Brains Eat Themselves

Having recently been diagnosed with sleep apnea, I understand all too well the importance of getting enough quality sleep and how awful it feels when you don't.
A good night’s sleep can do wonders for your health, but for many people, getting it as an uphill battle. I can’t tell you the last time that I felt well-rested. Every single day, I deal with chronic fatigue.
And I'm certainly not alone. Everything from anxiety and depression to chronic insomnia can put a wrench in your pleasant dream plans. Chances are if you suffer from any of these conditions, you’re familiar with the effects of sleep deprivation. As a new study reveals, severe sleep deprivation doesn't just make getting through the work day harder. It can actually cause your brain to eat itself.
A study printed in the Journal of Neuroscience revealed that the brain cells tasked with digesting cellular debris can go into overdrive when deprived of sleep and as a result, they can cause the brain to feed on itself.
These cells, known as microglia, are responsible for ingesting the waste products produced by the nervous system.