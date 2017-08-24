We've All Been This Hilariously Stupid Chicken That Can't Get Its Damn Life Together

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Let me begin by saying that getting your life together can be incredibly difficult.

Whether it's from stress at work or from dealing with screaming kids, we all have those days when nothing seems to go right and everything is out to drive you nuts. I'm not sure what happened in this chicken's life, but something's clearly distracting her.

When eating bread feels hard, you know life's gotten real. Be sure to watch this blundering chicken until the end!

At any rate, I think it's clear that bread necklaces are going to be the hot new trend at New York Fashion Week this year.

