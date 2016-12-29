Ad Blocker Detected

24 Epic Breakfast Fails Will Make You Weep For The Most Important Meal Of The Day

DECEMBER 29, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
In addition to being the most important meal of the day, breakfast is absolutely delicious.

Call me crazy, but I'll take bacon and eggs over almost any other dish. Some people just can't get it together in the morning, though. If you're just not a morning person or you struggle with cooking no matter what time of day it is, you'll be able to relate to these hilarious breakfast fails.

From exploding eggs to major spills, we've rounded up some of the most unfortunate things ever to happen to breakfast.

1. Burnt to an absolute crisp. Lobbing these at someone's head could do some serious damage.

Twitter / @juuddzzz

2. Oatmeal already looks kind of gross without adding this garbage to the equation.

3. These eggs look like they're vomiting. Probably a safe bet that you would be, too, if you ate them.

Twitter / @KateWest0

4. A crime against bacon is a crime against humanity.

5. Putting it in a bowl makes a smoothie seem 100 percent weirder and 100 percent more disgusting.

Twitter / @eyesofzombie

6. A swing and a miss!

7. That was the day the blender gave up and died.

Twitter / @SazzyMCH

8. Would you like your smoothie infused with shards of glass?

9. There is such a thing as too much salt...

10. ...and way, way too much pepper. My mouth would be on FIRE.

11. You know it's bad when you even manage to burn the Pop-Tarts.

Twitter / @JoadetteTV

12. By the time she's done peeling, there'll be no egg left.

Twitter / @KimMkcla

13. Here's one way not to make waffles. How do you screw up waffles?

14. Don't reheat your hard-boiled eggs in the microwave unless you're ready for an eggsplosion.

Twitter / @andreireyes24

15. Put the fork and knife down and step away from the plate.

16. At least it probably looked great in the bowl? You tried!

17. This is not the recommended method for cooking eggs.

18. No, that's not blood. It's just that the cranberry juice and the milk carton looked a little too similar.

Twitter / @killianmaher

19. This is what happens when your eyes are too big for your stomach...and your bowl.

Twitter / @millsnBOOM

20. A new delicacy -- iPhone drizzled with fruit and yogurt.

21. This is what happens when you think you don't have to read the instructions.

Twitter / @NickMonteRadio

22. Opening an avocado to this is a bummer of epic proportions.

23. Remember: Don't use the bowl that has holes in the bottom, even if all your other dishes are dirty.

24. Just leave it on the floor and go to work. Better luck next time.

Twitter / @AliceRook

Hey, we all screw up sometimes, but I'm feeling a lot better about my skills in the kitchen. What about you? SHARE this with others to talk about your favorite breakfast fails.

Giphy

