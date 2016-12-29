Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

In addition to being the most important meal of the day, breakfast is absolutely delicious.

Call me crazy, but I'll take bacon and eggs over almost any other dish. Some people just can't get it together in the morning, though. If you're just not a morning person or you struggle with cooking no matter what time of day it is, you'll be able to relate to these hilarious breakfast fails.

From exploding eggs to major spills, we've rounded up some of the most unfortunate things ever to happen to breakfast.

1. Burnt to an absolute crisp. Lobbing these at someone's head could do some serious damage.

2. Oatmeal already looks kind of gross without adding this garbage to the equation.

Read More: 11 People Who Had Absolutely No Idea They Were Being Filmed...Until It Was Too Late

3. These eggs look like they're vomiting. Probably a safe bet that you would be, too, if you ate them.

4. A crime against bacon is a crime against humanity.

5. Putting it in a bowl makes a smoothie seem 100 percent weirder and 100 percent more disgusting.

6. A swing and a miss!

7. That was the day the blender gave up and died.

8. Would you like your smoothie infused with shards of glass?

9. There is such a thing as too much salt...

10. ...and way, way too much pepper. My mouth would be on FIRE.

11. You know it's bad when you even manage to burn the Pop-Tarts.

12. By the time she's done peeling, there'll be no egg left.

13. Here's one way not to make waffles. How do you screw up waffles?

14. Don't reheat your hard-boiled eggs in the microwave unless you're ready for an eggsplosion.

15. Put the fork and knife down and step away from the plate.

16. At least it probably looked great in the bowl? You tried!

17. This is not the recommended method for cooking eggs.

18. No, that's not blood. It's just that the cranberry juice and the milk carton looked a little too similar.

19. This is what happens when your eyes are too big for your stomach...and your bowl.

20. A new delicacy -- iPhone drizzled with fruit and yogurt.

21. This is what happens when you think you don't have to read the instructions.

22. Opening an avocado to this is a bummer of epic proportions.

23. Remember: Don't use the bowl that has holes in the bottom, even if all your other dishes are dirty.

24. Just leave it on the floor and go to work. Better luck next time.

Read More: 24 Ridiculous Pinterest Fails That'll Make You Feel Better About Your Own Crafts

Hey, we all screw up sometimes, but I'm feeling a lot better about my skills in the kitchen. What about you? SHARE this with others to talk about your favorite breakfast fails.