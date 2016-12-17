Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Television plotlines involving drugs, sex, and murder are incredibly common.

Shows like "How to Get Away with Murder" and "CSI" delve deep into the scariest crimes people can commit. It's not often, however, that a real crime is as dramatic or depraved as what we see on TV.

Insane crimes do happen, though, as evidenced by this case. Stefano Brizzi was obsessed with "Breaking Bad," partially because he was addicted to crystal meth. At a Crystal Meth Anonymous meeting, he shocked participants with his tales of sex and worshipping Satan. Later, Brizzi committed murder.



Brizzi connected with Gordon Semple, a police officer, on Grindr, a gay dating app. Semple met Brizzi for what he thought would be a sexual encounter, but he was strangled instead. Here he is just hours before his death.

What the killer did with Semple's body is shocking. He tried to dissolve it in acid, then cooked parts of it and took at least one bite.

Police went to Brizzi's apartment to investigate a stench. He answered his door in nothing but a pair of pink underwear and aviator sunglasses. He told officers, "I've tried to dissolve the body -- I've killed a police officer." He was less forthcoming in interrogations.

Brizzi became involved with drugs in 2013 in London's gay "chemsex" community. In recent years, he could not hold down a job due to his addiction.

Brizzi has been sentenced to life in prison for his crimes. The judge pointed out that any regret he feels now was not reflected in the days when he dismembered and desecrated Semple's body.

The judge added, "Your thoughts were for yourself and whether you could get away with it. That is the reason -- not panic of any kind."

I'm glad that this killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Just when you think this stuff only happens on TV, you read about a case like Brizzi's. Share this insane murder with the true crime enthusiasts you know.