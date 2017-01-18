This Photo Of Lemons Could Let You Know It's Time To Go To Your Doctor

Believe it or not, buying all things pink or posting hearts on Facebook does little to raise awareness about breast cancer and protect women's health. What can do something, though, is "knowing your lemons."

Recently, breast cancer survivor Erin Smith Chieze took to Facebook to express her frustrations about breast cancer "awareness." The newest trend has been posting a heart on Facebook, then sending your friends a message telling them to "check their boobies." If anyone asks about the hearts, you're not supposed to tell them what it means.

Chieze has some serious issues with this. She said, "Someone once posted a picture on Facebook of what breast cancer can look like. Not feel, but look like...I knew all about self-exams, but a picture of what to look for keyed me into knowing I had a terminal disease. We need to give REAL information, not cute hearts. Without having seen a picture randomly with real information, I wouldn't have known what to look for. Do us a favor, stop playing games with my life and start truly helping people."

This photo is similar to the one that Erin credits with saving her life. As there are over one million cases of breast cancer worldwide each year, there's no doubt that women everywhere need to "know their lemons."

Many women try to keep up with self-exams, but most aren't quite sure what to feel for. This lemon-centered campaign puts things in terms that anyone can understand. Honestly, it's frustrating that no doctors have ever shared information like this before.

Self-exams are, of course, not a replacement for regularly scheduled mammograms. That said, they do serve an important purpose, and if you think that something is off with your breasts, don't hesitate to contact a doctor immediately.

Instead of posting hearts, let's make this campaign go viral! Do your part by sharing this potentially lifesaving information with all the women you know.