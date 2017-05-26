New Breast Cancer Study Strips Us Of One Small Joy Because Nothing Is Sacred

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

With so many scientific studies out there, it's hard to separate fact from fiction sometimes.

Because scientists work independently of one another, one study may have a result that's directly contradicted by another. That's why the work of scientists is never done, as they compare and contrast those results and build on them to try to come to conclusions that can help us make smart decisions.

Cancer experts are getting closer to finding some answers, and they're fairly confident that there are two things that directly raise and lower your risk of getting breast cancer. The bad news? You're probably not going to be thrilled about either of them.

Drinking wine and other alcoholic beverages does raise people's risk for breast cancer. In fact, it only takes one drink per day for these effects to take place.

That being said, alcohol consumption at that level only increases risk by 5 percent, but scientists found it was statistically significant.

Among post-menopausal women, that percentage may be as high as 9 percent.

Researchers also found that the one thing that consistently lowered someone's risk of breast cancer was hitting the gym for some vigorous exercise.

Dedication to regular exercise could lower someone's risk for breast cancer by up to 17 percent. Among post-menopausal women, that number is closer to 10 percent.

Just how vigorous should you get? According to these researchers, if it's hard for you to talk while doing it, it's probably strenuous enough.

While there are no guarantees when it comes to cancer, it can't hurt to lead a healthier lifestyle. These studies confirm what common sense says we should be doing already. Share these findings with all the ladies in your life!