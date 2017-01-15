She Compared Breast Milk To Formula Under A Microscope -- Here's What She Saw

When it comes to choosing between breastfeeding or formula feeding, I believe either one is a great option.

However, I can't deny that breast milk is pretty amazing stuff. It protects against infections, reduces the rate of health problems down the road, and it has the support of the American Academy of Pediatrics, who strongly recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of life. Recently, one mom compared it to formula under the lens of a microscope with jaw-dropping results.

When Jansen Howard examined a drop of breast milk, she saw all these lively bubbles.

And here's what she saw when she took a look at a formula sample.

(via LittleThings)

