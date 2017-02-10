3-Month-Old Baby Was Rushed To The Hospital After Being Breastfed By Daycare Worker

Police in North Carolina are investigating a daycare worker for child abuse after she disobeyed a mother's wishes and breastfed her three-month-old. Sadly, the tiny baby was rushed to the hospital with a bad case of stomach sickness.

Kaycee Oxendine says that the daycare worker offered to breastfeed her son, Karson, after she mentioned that he was constipated. Oxendine also works at the daycare, Carrboro Early School, as a pre-kindergarten teacher, and knew the worker personally. She told her that Karson was born prematurely and cannot digest the lactose found in breast milk. As a result, he can only have lactose-free formula.

Oxendine explained not once but TWICE that Karson was born prematurely and cannot digest breast milk. She also told her colleague that she thought the offer was "nasty."







Nevertheless, just moments after Oxendine left the room, the worker began to breastfeed her son, only stopping when another staff member walked in.







The staff member immediately reported what they'd seen, and the woman who breastfed Karson was fired on the spot. However, it was already too late. Shortly after the incident, baby Karson began vomiting uncontrollably and had to be rushed to the hospital.







Oxendine was understandably furious. She said, "To me, a criminal act was committed against him. Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he's lactose [intolerant]. So you've put something in his body that his body can't digest."







As of now, the former daycare employee has not been charged, though police are investigating her for misdemeanor child abuse. To learn more about this disturbing case, check out the video below.

