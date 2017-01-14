Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Breastfeeding Mom Discovers Cancer After Her Baby Refuses To Nurse On One Side

JANUARY 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Breastfeeding is an important way for mothers and infants to bond when both are able to do so.

When Shakti Dalal's newborn baby girl refused to drink milk from her left breast over a period of time, Dalal became concerned. She had noticed a lump under her arm, but most advice indicated that it was simply an engorged milk duct.

As it turned out, Dalal's baby had alerted her to something much more serious. She visited the Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City Hospital, where she was diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to four of her lymph nodes.

If her baby hadn't refused to nurse on that side, Dalal believes it would have been much longer before she found out about the cancerous tissue.

video-player-present

Read More: Relationship Expert Says This One Thing Can Save Your Marriage

Due to her daughter's detection, Dalal was able to begin chemotherapy and beat cancer. Amazing! SHARE this story with others who will appreciate the special bond between a mother and her child.

Trending Now

This Dog Was Found Alone On The Street, But That Wasn't The Worst News

Trending Now

Stephen Hawking's Advice For Depression Sufferers Is Something We Should All Hear

Load another article