Dad Hack Alert! Virginia Dad Uses A Leaf Blower To Push His Son On A Tricycle

AUGUST 20, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If this video is any indication, I think it’s safe to say that four-year-old Graham Bundy acquired his daredevil attitude from his Pops.

Mark Bundy has made it a hobby to upload entertaining videos of him and his son getting into trouble, and his latest clip might be the coolest dad hack we've ever seen.

After Graham caught the need for speed, this quick-thinking dad had the ingenious idea to use his leaf blower to help give his son a thrill. Just don't let your kids see, because the second they lay eyes on this trick they'll be begging you to give it a try!

And after that adorable father-son high-five, it’s hard to tell who’s more excited about their latest accomplishment.

(Via Daily Mail)

I can’t wait to see what Mark and Graham come up with next. I’m willing to bet Mom has her hands full with these boys!

