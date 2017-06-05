This Is The Awesome Thing That Happens When You Turn Bricks Into Dominoes

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of the things I love about the internet is that there's no shortage of people doing cool stuff that I wouldn't even think of on my own.

There are really talented people out there who can create massive domino spreads and with the flick of a single piece send the whole thing falling. They can span multiple rooms and even floors, and watching them, I thought it was the coolest domino project I'd ever see.

I still think they're pretty amazing, but I recently found out about the "double-domino effect" and it changed everything. At first, it seems like sorcerer's magic, but there's actually a mathematical solution that will blow your mind.

The double-domino effect happens at the very end of a line of domino bricks falling, and it's so cool to see.

Essentially, the bricks all wind up flat on the ground in a straight line. But how could that possibly be?

Watch this mathematician explain the double-domino effect and why it occurs. It's actually so simple!

Watch this mathematician explain the double-domino effect and why it occurs. It's actually so simple!

