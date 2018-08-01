Bride leaves empty seat for her dead son, can’t hold back tears when she sees who shows up

Becky was forced to experience every mom’s worst nightmare. Her son Triston passed away at the very young age of 19 and while this is the sort of pain that no parent should ever have to endure, she did her absolute best to soldier on in his absence. She kept on living her life and two years after his passing, she was slated to marry the man of her dreams.

She and her husband to be (who is named Kelly) planned for their special day and as you can imagine, Triston’s memory still continued to loom large. Becky was thinking of him each and every step of the way and she even left an empty chair for him at the ceremony. The chair was also emblazoned with a touching message that definitely left us just a little bit teary eyed after reading.

What she did not know was that Kelly was also thinking of her deceased son that day and he had prepared a special surprise for his soon to be wife. Just before the ceremony was about to take place, Kelly let her know that he had someone for her to meet. A 21 year old man by the name of Jacob appeared and Becky immediately broke down and cried. She knew exactly who he is and why he was there.

When Triston had passed, Becky had arranged for his organs to be utilized by those who were in need. Thanks to her touching gesture, five people received a much needed extension of their lives. Jacob had been the lucky recipient of Triston’s heart and Kelly arranged for him to be there on the couple’s special day. This allowed a very important part of Triston to be present as they walked down the aisle.

Becky was able to use a stethoscope to hear her son’s heart beat and she was unable to contain her excitement. She squealed like a child and even jumped up and down. Knowing that her son’s heart had saved the life of another young man was just the boost that Becky needed to take her wedding day over the top. Thanks to Becky’s thoughtful of gift of life, Triston’s legacy will always be able to live on.

Once this moment unfolded, there were zero dry eyes in the house and we cannot say that we blame them. If we were there, we would have been blubbering like babies too. Jacob flew in from San Diego and this is a moment that he would not have missed for the world.

While this story certainly had a very sad beginning, it is a testament to the awesome power of helping others. Please pass this story along to your friends and loved ones as soon as possible.

