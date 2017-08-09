Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Some Monster Threw This Cat Off A Bridge, But A Hero Saved Her Life

AUGUST 9, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Most of us would do anything we could to save an animal in distress.

Part of being able to save a life, however, is being in the right place at the right time. Many animals who are dumped in the water don't get a chance to live because no one is around to save them. It's hard to believe there are monsters out there who would, for instance, throw a cat off a bridge, but that's exactly what happened in Florida recently. Fortunately for this miracle kitty, a hero was there to save the day.

Captain Jordan Smith is your average animal lover. He loves taking selfies with his dogs.

Captain Jordan Smith is your average animal lover. He loves taking selfies with his dogs.

Facebook / Jordan Smith

He posts photos of them all the time, with commenters online even referring to them as his "kids."

He posts photos of them all the time, with commenters online even referring to them as his "kids."

Facebook / Jordan Smith

He's always trying to help animals, including this pup found by a friend and in need of a good home.

He's always trying to help animals, including this pup found by a friend and in need of a good home.

Facebook / Jordan Smith

He was out on the water one day when he says he saw a little head trying to stay afloat. He had seen the cat fall from 15 feet up on a nearby bridge, apparently thrown off by an evil human.

He was out on the water one day when he says he saw a little head trying to stay afloat. He had seen the cat fall from 15 feet up on a nearby bridge, apparently thrown off by an evil human.

“She latched ahold of me and didn’t want to let go,” he said. “She was just staring at me the whole time.” Learn more about this daring rescue in the video below.

video-player-present

Youtube / 10 News

(via BoredPanda)

Fortunately, he was able to get the kitty, now named "Miracle," to the vet to get some help. As long as kitty gets along with his pups, he'll be adopting her, too. What a happy ending!

Trending Now

Cop Called To Deal With A Shoplifting Woman Decides To Help Her Instead

Trending Now

They Thought They Had Picked The Perfect Baby Name. Then They Found These Notes.

Load another article