When You See This Horrific Crash, You'll Be Stunned That No One Was Hurt

They say life can change in the blink of an eye. And nothing puts that precept into perspective quite like this horrifying truck accident.

A large lorry truck was traveling along a busy expressway when the truck collided with the overhead footbridge. In a matter of seconds, the entire bridge toppled to the ground, surrounding oncoming traffic and pedestrians with ruble. One car can be seen narrowly escaping the horrifying collapse, while another can be seen coming to a screeching halt just inches before the wreckage. The truck that started it all was separated upon impact, sending the driver of the lorry barreling down the road, while the truck's cargo was crushed to pieces.

Miraculously, no one was injured as a result of the accident. Check out the CCTV footage from the event below:

While the driver has yet to be identified, it is expected that he will face some sort of punishment for the events that unfolded. Thankfully those charges won't include manslaughter. There must have been a guardian angel on the scene during the incident.