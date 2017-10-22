Ad Blocker Detected

When She Looked At Her Daughter's Leg, She Saw Every Traveler's Worst Nightmare

OCTOBER 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Taking a long flight isn't really anyone's idea of fun.

Unless you're willing to pay big bucks for first class or extra space, not having enough legroom and dealing with an unpleasant person sitting next to you is practically guaranteed. However, those little annoyances pale in comparison to what this woman and her little girl went through.

When Heather Szilagyi took a British Airways flight from Vancouver to London with her fiance, Eric Neilson, and her seven-year-old daughter, Molly, she says she saw bed bugs crawling out of an in-flight TV frame and her food tray. But despite informing the cabin crew twice, the family was told they couldn't be moved.

When they landed, Szilagyi and her daughter walked off the plane with multiple bites...

...which only got worse the next day. Szilagyi says it completely ruined their trip.

"Once we got to the Airbnb that we were staying in, we went to sleep," Szilagyi said. "My daughter had a few bites on her thighs but when she woke up she was covered, she had them all over. It was just so bad and awful, my daughter was bleeding."

A spokesman for British Airways had this to say about the incident: "We have said sorry to our customers for their experience. British Airways operates more than 280,000 flights every year, and reports of bed bugs on board are extremely rare. Nevertheless, we are vigilant and continually monitor our aircraft. The presence of bed bugs is an issue faced occasionally by hotels and airlines all over the world."

(via Daily Mail and The Sun)

That poor little girl must have been so uncomfortable after her experience. As if we needed another reason to dislike flying.

