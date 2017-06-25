Everyone Had Given Up On This 'Broken Cat.' Then Someone Changed Her Life Forever

Living on the streets is tough enough for stray critters, let alone for those with disabilities.
But in my personal experience, animals are amazingly resilient and can adapt to even the worst conditions despite their struggles. Just look at this strong kitty!
This sweet girl was living on the streets while dealing with serious physical difficulties. She isn't able to walk on her two front legs because the nerves inside are dead, leaving the limbs paralyzed below the elbows.
But she still managed to get along just fine by crawling on her elbows, though it's left them inflamed and bleeding.