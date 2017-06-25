Ad Blocker Detected

Everyone Had Given Up On This 'Broken Cat.' Then Someone Changed Her Life Forever

JUNE 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Living on the streets is tough enough for stray critters, let alone for those with disabilities.

But in my personal experience, animals are amazingly resilient and can adapt to even the worst conditions despite their struggles. Just look at this strong kitty!


This sweet girl was living on the streets while dealing with serious physical difficulties. She isn't able to walk on her two front legs because the nerves inside are dead, leaving the limbs paralyzed below the elbows.

Facebook / Global cat network

But she still managed to get along just fine by crawling on her elbows, though it's left them inflamed and bleeding.

Facebook / Global cat network

It was clear that although she was surviving, she wasn't in good shape. That's when she came across a kind lady who took her in and changed her life for the better.

Facebook / Global cat network

Watch this previously "broken" cat as she begins to thrive after being rescued in the video below. It isn't in English, but it's easy to understand how far this feline has come!

video-player-present

It takes a very special person to care for pets with special needs, which is why I have to commend that wonderful woman for taking this kitty in. Be sure to share this heartwarming rescue story with all the animal lovers in your life.

